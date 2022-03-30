CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of country music stars will host a benefit concert for a Lowcountry animal shelter this May.

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and The Cadillac Three will perform at Daniel Island’s Credit One Stadium May 12. The stop is part of The Bandwagon Tour, which is raising money for animal shelters across the country.

Berkeley Animal Center is the only beneficiary selected in South Carolina. Volunteers will have a table set up inside the stadium to collect monetary and material donations. The tent will also give fans a chance to win things like upgraded concert seats and gift cards.

Berkeley Animal Center will give away two tickets to the concert. Registration is in-person at the shelter and runs through May 10.