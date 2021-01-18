MLK Day events across the Lowcountry

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – YWCA Greater Charleston has several events planned in honor of MLK Day all of which have been made virtual due to the pandemic.

The YWCA kicked off the events with an Ecumenical Service on Sunday.

On Monday, they will join News 2 in hosting the virtual MLK Day parade at noon. There you will be able to see the MLK Youth Poetry Slam.

To round out the events, YWCA Greater Charleston will host an MLK breakfast summit on Tuesday.

Executive Director LaVanda Brown says they expect to have even more guest participate this year.

“We feel like this gives an opportunity for even more people to participate. We’re not limited to the ballroom size, or by the size of the sanctuary, or the size of the venue. Everyone can participate,” Brown mentioned.