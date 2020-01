CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile ballistics lab is heading to Charleston County.

The high-tech van uses the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network or NYBIN.

It analyzes shell casings and the unique marks left on them for a national database.

Right now, officers must drive to Charleston or Columbia to get evidence processed, which can take up to a week.

The mobile lab, though, does the same thing within 48 hours.