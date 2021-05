CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit on Sunday will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Johns Island.

The clinic will be in the Haut Gap Middle School parking lot from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available for those who got their first Moderna dose at a previous Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Clinic.

Single-dose J&J shots will also be available for anyone over 18 years old.