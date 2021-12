NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials received a report of a mobile home fire on Dempsey Street at 3:12 A.M. on Wednesday.

North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to the scene reporting heavy fire on the front of the mobile home.

After the bulk of the fire was out, firefighters searched the home and discovered two dogs died in the fire. Three adults were displaced from the home due to fire damage.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is underway.