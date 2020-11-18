Mobile medical truck to provide on-site health care services for some CCSD students

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 300 students and families will receive medical services on campus at two Lowcountry schools.

The Charleston County School District announced on Wednesday a partnership with Fetter Health Care to deploy a fully equipped medical truck, once a week, to Baptist Hill Middle High School and Jerry Zucker Middle School.

It will provide myriad primary care services from well checks to immunizations for students and families in nearby communities.

Jerry Zucker Middle School nurse, Markita Johnson, said the benefit is that students don’t have to miss a day of school to go to the doctor.

“Additionally, as required by law, students must be immunized and many parents in this particular school community don’t have transportation to get to those types of services. The mobile medical unit eliminates barriers such as transportation,” Johnson explained.

According to a news release from CCSD, Fetter Health Care works with families to have services paid through Medicaid or traditional insurance. The health center also provides a sliding fee discount program for those without insurance.

“This partnership is appreciated by the families because there is no service that the mobile medical unit can’t provide,” said Johnson. “The mobile health unit is also a big boost for me because the unit is steps away from my office and I can take a sick student to them for additional support.”