CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Moe’s Southwest Grill is working to fill positions at eight Charleston locations.

The restaurant is hosting a virtual recruitment fair through March 26.

Those who would rather apply in-person can visit the 7800 Rivers Avenue location on Tuesday, March 30 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hourly and full-time positions, such as crew members, drivers, and shift leaders, are available.

