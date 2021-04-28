Moe’s launching monthlong promotions in Charleston restaurants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Moe’s Southwest Grill is launching a month of giveaways and promotions through May to celebrate updated restaurants in the Charleston area.

Beginning May 1, guests can enter to win free burritos for a year. Guests who order via the Moe’s Rewards App or check-in inside a restaurant between May 1 and May 31 will be entered. 100 winners will be chosen to win one free burrito per week for a year.

Between May 12 and May 26, Moe’s is hosting “We LOVE Charleston Wednesdays.” Guests can get burritos, bowls, or two tacos for $6.

On Wednesday, May 26, the first 75 guests at each Charleston restaurant will be given Moe’s T-shirts featuring the Charleston skyline and new Moe’s logo.

Updates to the restaurant include new decorations, new menu boards, a second production line exclusively for online orders, and an updated app.