CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In honor of National Queso day on September 20, Moe’s Southwest Grill will be offering free queso at all locations.

Guests can get a free side of queso with a purchase of at least $6 in the Moe’s app.

Guests that visit a Moe’s restaurant can get a free side of queso with no purchase necessary.

In Charleston, guests that visit a Moe’s restaurant will have a chance to win a Queso Day t-shirt as well.

Moe’s rewards members who check in will be entered in the Queso Incognito Contest. 600 winners will be selected to receive free queso for a year, and the grand prize winner will receive a queso incognito gadget and a queso gold card, which provides free unlimited queso through the end of the year.