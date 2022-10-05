2022 MOJA Arts Festival poster | This year’s poster artist is Amiri Geuka Farris.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry arts festival highlighting African-American and Caribbean culture has events planned this week throughout Charleston.

Despite the cancellation of some MOJA Arts Festival events last week due to Hurricane Ian, celebrations are continuing through October 9.

Some of the events include:

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Jazz on King Block Party: On October 6 beginning at 6:00 p.m., this free-to-attend event between Ann and King streets will feature outdoor dining, shopping and musical performances, and live painting. Jazz on King will include some road closures: a portion of Ann Street will close at 4:00 p.m.; King Street from Mary to John streets will close at 5:30 p.m.

Harambee Dance Company: On October 6 at 8:00 p.m. Harambee Dance Company will premiere a new MOJA-commissioned work at a ticketed performance at the Dock Street Theatre on Church Street.

WONDERVERSE: The Music of Stevie Wonder: On October 7 beginning at 8:00 p.m., this ticketed event at Festival Hall on Beaufain Street will include performances of the classic hits by Stevie Wonder.

Inaugural JOEY MORANT – ALL THAT JAZZ INC Concert: On October 8 beginning at 7:30 p.m., this ticketed event at Festival Hall on Beaufain Street will feature internationally-renowned piano virtuoso Danny Mixon with special guest Antoinette Montague, celebrating the life and legacy of Charleston icon Joey Morant.

MOJA Finale: On October 9 beginning at 11:00 a.m., this day-long, free-to-attend event at Hampton Park on Mary Murray Boulevard will close out the Festival with vendors, entertainment, and family-friendly fun. Music begins with the Gino Castillo Trio during brunch, in partnership with Charleston Parks Conservancy, leading up to a mainstage tribute performance recognizing Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner starting at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for the full calendar and ticketing information.