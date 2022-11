CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving.

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday.

Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is happening at Fetter Health Care (51 Nassau Street) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.