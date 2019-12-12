Moncks Corner man arrested (twice in five days) for trafficking methamphetamine.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Moncks Corner man was arrested twice in a five-day span for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

In a Facebook post recounting the story, BCSO states that just after midnight on December 5, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford F-150 that was driving erratically.

The driver, Carl Linsay Wiggins, seemed anxious and provided the deputy inconsistent details regarding where he was coming from and where he was going.

Wiggins consented to a search of his person and the vehicle, at which point the deputy found a small plastic bag filled with 27.2 grams of a clear crystal-like substance in Wiggins’ front pocket, according to BCSO.

BCSO confirmed that the substance field tested presumptive for methamphetamine.

Wiggins was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and taken to Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

On December 10, Wiggins encountered deputies again, this time at a driver’s license safety checkpoint.

During a conversation with the deputy, Wiggins informed the deputy that he had recently been released on methamphetamine charges, but that he did not have any illegal substances on him at the time.

Wiggins consented to a search, during which the deputy found a small plastic bag filled with 17.5 grams of a clear crystal-like substance, this time concealed in Wiggins’ underwear.

Wiggins claimed that he did not know about the bag, and that someone else had put it there.

The substance once again field tested presumptive for methamphetamine, according to BCSO.

Wiggins was once again arrested for methamphetamine trafficking.