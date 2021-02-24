Moncks Corner, North Charleston men arrested in Orangeburg for murder of Summerville man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Wednesday announced the arrest of two Lowcountry men for a January 16 shooting that left one man dead.

According to OCSO, Theodore Nelson (28) of Moncks Corner and Malik Hedin (24) of North Charleston are both facing murder charges for the death of a 32-year-old man from Summerville.

OCSO says that the victim was standing outside of a residence in Eutawville around 2:00 a.m. when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. Investigators believe that Nelson and Hedin fired the shots.

The men were taken into custody Monday by OCSO with the assistance of US Deputy Marshals.