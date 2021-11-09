Monster Jam returns to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The action-packed, family-friendly motorsport will return to the North Charleston Coliseum on January 8-9, 2022.

Monster Jam fans will get to see high-flying stunts and intense head-to-head battles, competing for the Event Championship. The Monster Jam trucks will compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions before competing for the World Finals in Orlando next May.

Eight skilled drivers will compete in the Arena Championship Series East.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will happen Saturday and Sunday where fans can see the trucks up close, meet the drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. The Pit Party will be held before the competitions on January 8 and January 9.

Tickets to Monster Jam can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.