Monument to honor Charleston County deputy who died after crash on Savannah Highway last April

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fallen Charleston County deputy will be honored with a special monument this week.

Deputy Jeremy LaDue died at a local hospital after a vehicle collided with his patrol car on Savannah Highway last April. He had been with the sheriff’s office since February 2019 and patrolled the West Ashley district.

LaDue’s family was presented with the medal of honor from the American Police Hall of Fame by Sheriff Al Cannon in August – a plaque was also placed in the sheriff’s office to honor his service.

On Tuesday – one year after the fatal crash – the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will hold a special ceremony to dedicate a memorial monument for Deputy LaDue.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at 8:00 p.m.

Authorities said the other motorist involved in that crash, Kwamane Mitchell, also died. His family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Attorneys for Mitchell’s estate released a video they say showed the deputy attempting to make a U-turn from the right lane when the two cars collided.