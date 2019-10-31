Live Now
More charges filed in pee wee football game assault

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Additional criminal charges have been filed against a suspect accused of assaulting another man during a pee wee football game.

The incident happened Monday in the parking lot of Saint Andrews High School.

Ronald Henderson III, 38, reportedly waved a gun around during an argument.

Investigators say he asked a woman for her purse and then put the gun in her car.

That’s when Charleston Police say he got into a fight with another man.

Henderson is charged with assault, pointing a gun, and having a gun on school grounds.

