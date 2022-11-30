MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission has purchased over half an acre of property to provide more parking for the Shem Creek Boat Landing.

The $1.9 million purchase included two lots on Simmons Street, adjacent to the boat landing.

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission Executive Director, Kevin Bowie, said that the purchase of the land “is wonderful news for boat owners and any user of the Shem Creek Boat Landing, which is currently one of the county’s busiest boat landings.”

The configuration of the space is currently in the planning phase and officials did not indicate when the space would be available for parking.

Shem Creek Boat Landing is scheduled to undergo “accessibility and drainage improvements,” including repaving the existing parking lot, this winter.