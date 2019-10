CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 3,000 homes and businesses were without power on the Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant early Wednesday morning.

Dominion Energy said the outage was weather-related and expected power to be restored by 7:30 a.m.; right now, only 164 residents remain without power in the county.

A utility truck was parked on the scene by a hotel near Wild Dunes.