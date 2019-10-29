More than 50 people protest closure of Minnie Hughes Elementary School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has been holding listening sessions for the last month.

The meetings allow parents, teachers and members of the community to voice their concerns about big changes that may be on the horizon with Charleston County schools.

Tonight’s meeting overflowed with attendance. Over 50 of those individuals took buses and carpooled to speak about one particular school; Minnie Hughes Elementary School.

The CCSD Board is considering a number of changes to schools in the area including the combination of E.B. Ellington Elementary School with Minnie Hughes Elementary School.

The board’s reasoning behind this potential change states, “Creating optimal-sized schools in order to provide better access to high-quality, equitable program offerings.”

Koshon Mitchell is a parent and a graduate of District 23. Tonight he took the podium to speak about his research on rural education.

“As a concerned parent, it bothers me when you look at the data. Nothing supports consolidating schools; especially rural schools. That’s one of the things that I research,” he says. Koshon Mitchell, Parent

Many parents voiced concern about the fate of Minnie Hughes and District 23. A few community members brought up the issue of funding.

“We’re simply asking Charleston County School Board to invest in District 23 in the same energy that they’ve invested in the city of Charleston,” says community member Marsha Aleem. “It’s not that difficult to invest in our students.” Marsha Aleem

Reverend Charles Glover is a constituent board member for District 23. He claims that he and others against Minnie Hughes closing are prepared to “roll up their sleeves.”

“If it takes us to march to get what we want; that’s what we’re going to do,” he says. Reverend Charles Glover

No decisions have been made yet. District officials say that voting on these changes could start as early as November 11th.