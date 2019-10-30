More than 500 sign petition against proposed Bees Ferry Road Billboard

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- A new digital billboard may be placed on Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley. Some residents aren’t too happy about it.

“I feel like Charleston is known for it’s charm, and putting up a billboard in a residential area seems kind of strange,” says West Ashley native Rebecca Maddox.

Maddox is one of the creators of a petition against the digital billboard which currently has over 500 signatures.

Concerns of property value, distracting drivers, overdevelopment, and issues with the overall look of the billboard were listed as some of the reasons for signing.

“I do think there’s a lot of overdevelopment,” says Maddox. “As far as I know there aren’t any other billboards on roads. They’re all on interstates. So I don’t think starting on Bees Ferry in the back corner of West Ashley is the best place to start.”

The re-zoning request was made at the last Charleston County Planning Committee meeting; who recommended the proposal for approval. No decisions have been made until County Council votes.

The request would allow the placement of the digital billboard as long as it complies with a number of different guidelines on height, area and location.

The sign can’t be over 35 feet tall; maximum area is 25 by 12 feet. In terms of location, the sign can’t be within 88 feet of any other sign; in this case the Charleston County Landfill.

Those opposed to the digital billboard plan to present the petition at the next Charleston County Council Meeting on November 12th at 6:30 P.M.