More than a year later, coroner’s office identifies man pulled from the Cooper River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was pulled from the Cooper River back in 2019.

Crews pulled the body of a black male from the water in the area of Castle Pickney and Patriots Point the morning on January 7, 2019.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office requested information from anyone who may have known the individual or knew what may have happened to him.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the coroner’s office received dozens of leads which were fully investigated to identify the man.

The coroner’s office followed up on tips and reviewed both dental records and DNA samples that were submitted to the State Law Enforcement Division.

On June 8th, 2020, O’Neal said the Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the man as Thomas Alex Williams, a 24-year-old male from James Island.