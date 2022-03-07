NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department said that a portion of Rivers Avenue is shut down due to a structure fire.

North Charleston FD is advising drivers to avoid the area of Rivers Avenue near Carver Avenue, if possible.

Crews were able to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to NCFD.

Multiple crews including North Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and St. Andrews Fire were dispatched with the help of the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Emergency Management Services.

