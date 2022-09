CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company that provides food and nutrition services to healthcare systems around the country will host a job fair in Charleston on Wednesday.

Morrison Healthcare will be at Roper St. Francis Hospital (2095 Henry Tecklenburg Drive) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The company has open positions in its food services sector and interviews will be available on the spot.

Candidates should be compassionate and ready to serve others.