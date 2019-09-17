Mosquitoes lingering into fall months in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Mosquito Season typically starts in the summer and ends when temperatures drop.

However, the Lowcountry is notorious for summers that bleed into fall months. That means that mosquitoes are lingering well into Pumpkin Spice Season.

If you’ve noticed a surplus of mosquitoes lately, it could be due to a recent weather event; Hurricane Dorian. Experts say that any leftover water pooling in your backyard could become a breeding ground.

Dr. Jim Fredericks is the Chief Entomologist for the National Pest Management Association. He claims it only takes a 1/2 inch of water for mosquitoes to breed.

“Things ranging from a wheel-barrow, to a kiddie pool, an up-side down frisbee, to even a bottle cap- any of those things are capable breeding grounds for mosquitoes to lay their eggs,” says Fredericks.

He recommends getting rid of any water you see pooling around your yard after storms. To show homeowners just how quickly mosquitoes can multiply, the NPMA conducted a study.

“Our team of experts took mosquito eggs and hatched them under controlled conditions that would mimic those that you would find in a backyard. In less than a week, we had over 5,000 mosquitoes,” says Fredericks.

Besides the itchy bites that mosquitoes leave; it’s important to be mindful of the harmful diseases they can carry. West Nile virus, malaria, dengue and Zika virus are just a few of the pathogens they can pass along to humans.

If you live in Charleston County, the Charleston County Mosquito Control team is conducting their routine spray treatments. They are spraying both aerially and on the ground for adult mosquitoes and larvae.

The spraying will take place from 7AM-9PM until September 23rd. Be sure to click here if you want to request an area to be sprayed; or if you have an allergy to those chemicals.