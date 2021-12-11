Most CCPL branches to extend weekday hours beginning January

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Charleston County Public Library branches are planning to extend their weekday operating hours, starting January 3rd.

The extended hours of operation are to provide more access and flexibility for those needing to visit the library after work or school.

The following branches will now operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday:

Baxter-Patrick James Island

Bees Ferry West Ashley

Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews

John’s Island

Main Library

Otranto Road

St. Paul’s Hollywood

Wando Mount Pleasant

The Mount Pleasant and Dorchester Road branches will remain temporarily closed for renovation. After renovations, they will operate under the same schedule. Construction updates can be found here.

The McClellanville and Edisto Island branches will now be open on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours at the other CCPL branches will not change. The Village Library will continue operating with only curbside services.

A complete list of operating hours can be found at ccpl.org.