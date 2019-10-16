Mother claims son was racially profiled at JBC; CCSO looking into claims

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother claims her son was racially profiled and choked by a man while walking through Joint Base Charleston two weeks ago.

Contrary to the mother’s claims, Joint Base Charleston officials confirm there was an incident on Saturday, October 5, between two teenagers and an adult male, but it was only a verbal dispute.

JBC officials say two teenagers were playing pranks on local houses on base when a homeowner confronted the boys. They say there was an argument and someone called 911. The air force police and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Amy Jamison, the mother of 13-year-old Caden Winter’s has a different story.

“Caden and his friend were running between houses on the Air Force base,” Jamison said. “It was chilly they had on hoodies and he had on a backpack filled with snacks and his friend’s iPad.”

Jamison said Caden and his friend took a break near a house with an open garage.

“A neighbor apparently saw my son and his friend and thought they looked suspicious,” she said. “As they walked away the man followed behind Caden and Caden took off. Caden went one way and his friend went the other. At that point, Caden says the man grabbed him from behind, choked him two times around his neck and then forced Caden onto the ground.”

Jamison says the man held Caden against his will until the police came.

“I can’t get that man’s face out of my head,” Caden said. “It kind of just like replays over and over again and it doesn’t stop.”

Jamison says JBC and CCSO have failed to give her a report about what happened. Currently, she does not know the identity of the man her son says choked him. No charges were filed against the man when the incident happened. However, Jamison says when she finds out who the man is she will press charges.

On Thursday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released details about that incident.

Capt. Roger Antonio stated Joint Base Charleston Security Forces requested deputies to respond to the Air Force Base for a call of juveniles possibly burglarizing a residence.

He said the responding deputy subsequently drove a juvenile home with no charges filed.

“The Sheriff’s Office has since been made aware of an allegation of an assault on the juvenile, committed by an adult, prior to the deputy’s arrival. We are actively investigating to determine the facts and circumstances of the incident and to review our response in this matter,” Capt. Antonio stated.