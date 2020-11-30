Mother Emanuel AME hosting fresh produce and food distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mother Emanuel AME Church on Monday announced that it will be hosting a food distribution event on December 2.

The event will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Mother Emanuel, 110 Calhoun Street.

Participants are asked to “enter on Elizabeth Street and exit on Meeting Street due to heavy traffic of Calhoun Street.”

There are no income or zip code requirements; everyone will be given fresh produce and food.

Anyone with questions should call Mother Emanuel at (843) 722-2561.

