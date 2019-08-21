Mother pleads for information; NCPD seeks community’s help in solving April 2019 cold case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members joined investigators with the North Charleston Police Department for a press conference Wednesday afternoon to seek the community’s help in solving an April 2019 cold case.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Verde Street just after 8:30 p.m. on April 25, 2019, in response to a male victim who had been shot.

The victim, 44-year-old Vernon A. Young, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video collected by authorities shows an unknown male walking in the area during the incident and is considered a person of interest.

Image shows ‘person of interest’ in April 2019 homicide investigation

During the press conference on Wednesday, Lt. Al Kuechler said detectives are working through several tips and tasks, along with analyzing forensic and digital evidence to help crack the case.

Young’s mother, Cathy Davis, joined Lt. Kuechler and other family members to plead with the community to come forward with any information they may have about this incident.

“Please, whatever information, please turn it in. My son does not deserve what happened to him. He was a good man,” said Davis. “There are children who need to know what happened to their father. I’d like to know what happened to my son. Any information that you have, please call it in; let me find out what happened to my son.”

She went on to say: “There are hundreds of friends. All I heard was who would hurt Vernon? What would Vernon give you other than his heart? So why don’t you show up and give him your heart?”

Victim: Vernon A. Young

Young’s sister asked for information about the death of her only sibling. “Whoever that was, you took away an only brother, an only son, an only father from his family,” Regina Young said. “I know the people that did this knows somebody that knows my brother. We’re just asking that you come forward and say something.”

Young’s father said speaking about the case on Wednesday was like opening a new wound, but thanks the North Charleston Police Department for assuring them this case was not over. “It was pretty early. Someone saw something,” he said. “Don’t carry this thing on your back. Let this weight be lifted from you, just help us find who did this to my son.”

Elder James Johnson with the National Action Network, who is representing the family, directed his comments at those who may be afraid to come forward to the North Charleston Police Department should contact NAN at 843-532-0787.

NCPD is asking the community to review the pictures from the surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCPD Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-111.