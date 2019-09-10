Mother sentenced for heroin overdose of teen son

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother was sentenced in federal court on Monday in connection to her 17-year-old son’s death.

Sebastian Cohen died at his mother’s house in North Charleston following a fatal dose of heroin back in 2017.

Following his passing, his mother, Lisa Cohen and her brother were both charged for conspiracy to sell heroin and Fentanyl in the home.

Sebastian’s family sat in the courtroom Monday to see justice for their son, stepson, and stepbrother, nearly two years after his death.

Before the two were sentenced, Sebastian’s father delivered a moving statement to the judge.

“Both his mother and his uncle were responsible for creating an environment in which Sebastian passed,” said his father, Chris Cohen. Chris Cohen, Father of Sebastian

Sebastian’s family members remembered him fondly as a friendly and loving son.

“He was not your typical drug addict; that people may think of a drug addict,” said Cohen.

He said his son was very close with his mother, which he believed lead to his son becoming a drug user.

“In my humble opinion, he became a drug addict because he was trying to make his mother happy,” he said.

His mother was ordered 12-years in prison while her brother received eight years.

Both also received three years’ probation upon completion of their sentence.

The family said that while this final sentencing is a relief, justice is bittersweet.

“At this point in time, we know that sentencing that she was given, and her brother was given, is not going to bring back our son, at the same time we do feel like justice was served today. We can only hope and pray that something like this doesn’t happen to anyone else’s family,” said Cohen.

The Cohen family said they will be setting up a foundation in Sebastian’s memory to help other families battling drug addiction.