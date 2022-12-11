UPDATE: CCSO says all lanes of College Park Road have reopened.

—

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit on College Park Road near Wimberly Drive.

All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of College Park Road were closed as of 2 p.m.

CCSO reported that at about 12:15 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle for reckless driving near Highway 78 and Von Oshen Rd.

The motorcycle allegedly fled at high speed and continued to College Park Road, where it struck an SUV, then crashed into a parked food trailer.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver is expected to face charges.

The food trailer operator suffered minor injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Count on 2 for updates.