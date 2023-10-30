CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the three-vehicle crash happened near mile marker 208 around 9:35 p.m.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2012 Nissan was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it hit the back of a motorcycle and a 2008 Honda.

The crash caused the Honda to hit a concrete barrier and one person in the vehicle was injured, Tidwell said.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released yet, suffered fatal injuries.