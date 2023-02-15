NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist was arrested Wednesday morning after leading deputies in a pursuit.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a motorcycle that was traveling at a high speed near I-26 and the Highway 52 Connector just before 10:00 a.m.

The motorcyclist did not stop, and a brief pursuit ensued on the connector until the motorcycle went off the road and hit a ditch near Rivers Avenue, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was arrested, and charges are pending.

While no serious injuries were reported, the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.