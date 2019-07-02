Motorist discovers deceased male body in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are investigating a body that was found at Huger Street and Morrison Drive.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, the body of an adult male was found around 6:30 a.m. by a passing motorist.

Francis said there are not any visible signs of trauma to the body.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

