Motorist rescued after driving around barricade in downtown Charleston

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was rescued from floodwaters after driving around a barricade in downtown Charleston early Monday morning.

Lt. Patrick McLaughlin with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 CPD and the Charleston Fire Department assisted an individual who had driven into deeper water around a warning barricade on Morrison Drive near Sanders Clyde Elementary.

It happened sometime between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Lt. McLaughlin said the individual was successfully removed from her vehicle in the water and given a ride.

No injuries were reported. Motorists are urged to never drive through flooded roadways and never drive around barricades.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES