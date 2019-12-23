Motorist rescued after driving around barricade in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was rescued from floodwaters after driving around a barricade in downtown Charleston early Monday morning.

Lt. Patrick McLaughlin with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 CPD and the Charleston Fire Department assisted an individual who had driven into deeper water around a warning barricade on Morrison Drive near Sanders Clyde Elementary.

It happened sometime between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Lt. McLaughlin said the individual was successfully removed from her vehicle in the water and given a ride.

No injuries were reported. Motorists are urged to never drive through flooded roadways and never drive around barricades.