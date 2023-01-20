CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Seventh grader Hunter Graham was named spelling bee champion Thursday night.

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) held its annual spelling bee competition at Burke High School on Thursday night when the Moultrie Middle School student was declared the winner after multiple rounds.

Graham progressed to the championship round after correctly spelling “harbinger,” and then spelled the word “rejuvenate” to secure his victory, according to the school district.

About 43 elementary and middle school spellers from across the district competed in the spelling bee that went 12 rounds.

The top ten spellers advance to the regional competition which will be held in March.

Photo courtesy Charleston County School District

The CCSD Top 10 are: