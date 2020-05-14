Mount Pleasant residents band together to protect decades-old eagles’ nest from development

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD)— Some Mount Pleasant residents are concerned about 30-year-old active eagles’ nest on Founders Way.

A developer is clearing land behind the nest to make way for senior living apartments.

Nearly 300 members on a Facebook group called “Founders Way Eagles’ Nest” share fears of what the construction noise, lights, and cutting down trees could mean for the eagle and eaglets currently using the nest.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a permit for the developer, Monteith Construction.

A sign posted at the development site says workers must go through eagle protection training.

They also must abide by rules that prohibit the killing and tampering with the birds and nest.

One resident tells me that she, and others, believe the developer is violating the permit by commencing construction.

“The eagles are still feeding the baby in the nest. The baby was flighted. He could fly, but he was still going back to the nest to be fed every day”. Dr. Elaine Eustis, Mount Pleasant Resident

Residents are urging U.S. Fish and Wildlife to visit the site and listen to their concerns.

News 2’s Taylor Murray contacted the agency.

Officials with the Southeast Region of U.S. Fish and Wildlife say they granted permission for construction to begin, because they believe the eaglets no longer depend on the nest since they can safely fly.

In a statement, they say…

“The fledged eaglets will spend some time in the nesting area but no longer need the nest to survive. It is quite common for young eagles to stick around a month or two”. Phil Kloer

Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Southeast Region

Fish and Wildlife also says the developer must leave a 138ft buffer of trees untouched surrounding the nest.

They also say they are responsible for the developer following the rules of the Eagle Protection Permit.

The developer says local environmental consultants are reporting the status of the nest to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Local resident, Dr. Elaine Eustis, says that she “would like the developer to go back to the drawing board and leave more trees and leave more of that protected area around the nest”.

Monteith construction sent News 2’s Taylor Murray a statement.

“The eagle preserve, which is several acres in size, is fully fenced to protect the tree with the eagle’s nest and the surrounding habitat. This area will remain off limits and no work will take place inside of this preserve as part of this project.” Thomas Gore

Director of Operations, South Carolina

Montheith Construction

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says if residents want to contact them about this matter, they can email the Service at permitsr4mb@fws.gov.

News 2’s Taylor Murray requested a copy of the Fish and Wildlife permit through the Freedom of Information Act.

As soon the permit is received, the information will be shared on counton2.com.

