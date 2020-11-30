Mount Pleasant announces Operation COVID Christmas

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant on Monday announced the formation of the Operation COVID Christmas Task Force, a group of nonprofits that will facilitate various holiday events to spread joy throughout the community. Col Greg Gilmour (Ret.) of the 315 Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston is running the operation.

Non-profits involved in the effort include Feed the Need, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, East Cooper Community Outreach, Mount Pleasant Waterworks, Patriots Point, and the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says that the operation focuses “on three groups in our community who have really felt the effects of the pandemic: healthcare workers, the isolated/elderly, and hospitality workers.”

Events will include displays of appreciation for medical workers, a blood drive, spending time with retirement-community residents, and collecting donations for hospitality workers hit hard by the pandemic.

To kickoff the operation, the group is hosting the Do Good Drive Through & Feeding on December 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Patriots Paint.

At the event, “donors will stay in their cars while dropping off items for participating nonprofits” including:

East Cooper Community Outreach – collecting canned food (fruits, vegetables, soup) and cleaning supplies (laundry detergent and dish soap)

– collecting canned food (fruits, vegetables, soup) and cleaning supplies (laundry detergent and dish soap) Shifa Clinic – collecting hygiene items (soaps, shampoo, lotion) and NEW towels, any size

– collecting hygiene items (soaps, shampoo, lotion) and NEW towels, any size East Cooper Meals on Wheels – collecting cat/dog food and healthy non-perishable breakfast items

– collecting cat/dog food and healthy non-perishable breakfast items Windwood Family Services– boys socks (ankle and crew cut), boxer briefs and white undershirts (youth small to men’s XL), men’s deodorant, body wash, and shampoo

Participants will also be able to donate blood at the Red Cross Bloodmobile, which will be set up at the event. Boxed dinners will be provided for all unemployed hospitality workers, and carolers will be singing.

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Foundation is also hosting Operation Hospitality Relief, a fundraiser “to establish a holiday assistance fund for hospitality workers who have been adversely affected financially by the pandemic.” Donations can be made via Venmo to @MountPleasant-Chamber, or donations can be sent to

Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Attn: East Cooper Hospitality Fund

PO Box 1635

Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465