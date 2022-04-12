MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Town Council on Tuesday approved a 90-day trial period for a new noise ordinance program.

The new ordinance comes amid tension between Shem Creek residents and restaurants, specifically concerning loud music.

During the trial, noise should not exceed 55 decibels as measured from the property where the complaint is being made. No citations will be issued during the preliminary period.

Councilmembers described the pilot as more of a data-gathering mechanism to study how far and loudly sound travels and determine whether new permanent noise requirements should be put in place.

Mayor Will Haynie described going out with Mount Pleasant police and doing an experiment where they measured the sound of music while standing directly next to the speaker at a Shem Creek restaurant — where it registered in the 90s — then walked about 100 yards away and the sound registered below 55 decibels.

He acknowledged that while 55 decibels may seem low, it is louder than it seems.

The trial period begins May 1.