MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Chick-fil-a in North Mount Pleasant on Tuesday will host an emergency blood drive in partnership with The Blood Connection.

According to The Blood Connection, the Lowcountry blood supply is dangerously low.

To encourage participation, donors will receive a $20 Chick-fil-a gift card and a $25 e-gift card.

The event will run from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at this link.