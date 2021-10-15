Mount Pleasant Children’s Day Festival happening Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Mount Pleasant Children’s Day Festival is happening Sunday, October 17 at the Park West Recreation Center.
Families can enjoy free carnival rides, slides, pony rides, and more from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Guests can park for free at Cario Middle School, Pinckney Elementary School, Laurel Hill Primary School, Kid’s Teeth, and Children’s Discovery Center. Shuttles will run from those locations to the festival all day.