Mount Pleasant Children’s Day Festival happening Sunday

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Children's Day Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Mount Pleasant Children’s Day Festival is happening Sunday, October 17 at the Park West Recreation Center.

Families can enjoy free carnival rides, slides, pony rides, and more from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Guests can park for free at Cario Middle School, Pinckney Elementary School, Laurel Hill Primary School, Kid’s Teeth, and Children’s Discovery Center. Shuttles will run from those locations to the festival all day.

FALL FUN GUIDE: A list of fall events happening across the Lowcountry (click here)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES