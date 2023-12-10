MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant annual Christmas Parade has been canceled due to possible thunderstorms this evening.

Officials say the event will not be rescheduled because of logistics involving rentals of light towers and floats that are not available.

“We understand the disappointment this may cause, especially during this festive season when the community looks forward to coming together for this cherished holiday tradition,” says Eric LaFontaine, Communications Manager for Mount Pleasant. “However, the unpredictable nature of weather conditions necessitates this decision to prevent any potential risks associated with severe weather.”