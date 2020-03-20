Mount Pleasant church warns members of possible exposure to COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Parishioners of St. Andrew’s Church in Old Village received a letter on Thursday night advising that one member of the congregation has tested positive for COVID-19 and two other members are experiencing symptoms.

According to the letter, members began feeling sick last week and self-quarantined.

One member tested positive but is asymptomatic at this time. That member is quarantined at home.

A second member has been admitted to a hospital with a high fever and breathing issues and is awaiting test results.

The third member is quarantined at home and has a test scheduled soon.

The families of the three members are quarantined in their homes as well.