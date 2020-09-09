Mount Pleasant community divided over face masks, new ordinance passes first reading

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant Town Council passed the first reading of a limited mask ordinance in a 5-4 vote at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Before the vote took place, dozens of community members packed the house to share their opinions.

“Go ahead, vote for the mask mandate…see what happens. You’ve been warned,” says one resident.

A week ago, town council was just one vote short of extending the mask ordinance. The city has now been without a mask ordinance since September 1st.

This morning, in reaction to town council not re-approving a mask ordinance, I have already heard concerns from: both Mt P hospitals; a local global health consultant & research fellow at Oxford; local physicians and nurses; citizens at large. We will get this fixed. — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) September 2, 2020

Mayor Will Haynie, in favor of extending the mask ordinance, shared his thoughts on social media.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Haynie thanked the medical community for their guidance. He says the council will continue to listen to them.

One Mount Pleasant resident shared a little about their experience working as a nurse during the COVID-19 Pandemic; and why masks should be required city-wide.

“This is a public health issue. One that unfortunately, when you’re wrong about it, you cost people their lives,” she says.

On the other side, Councilmember Gary Santos believes that people are taking proper precautions to keep the community safe, and masks shouldn’t be mandated by the government. Many residents have been echoing his opinion saying the ordinance just isn’t needed.

“Just because you keep saying masks work and ‘I’m doing it to save you’ is a farce. And just because you keep repeating it doesn’t make it true,” says a resident.

Similar to the ordinance that expired on September 1st, the newly proposed ordinance would require masks inside grocery stores, pharmacies, town buildings and indoor facilities.

Tuesday’s vote does not mean the ordinance will go into effect; it must also pass second reading at the next council meeting.