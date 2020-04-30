Mount Pleasant councilman says it’s time to open the beaches to the public

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant councilmember says it is time to open the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island beaches to the public.

Town councilman Jake Rambo said he believes if it’s okay for IOP and Sullivan’s residents to use the beach, then they should be open for everyone.

“We are hearing a massive outcry from our residents who don’t understand why this is taking place,” said Rambo.

He said they could understand it more if the beaches were closed, but right now, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island have police officers making sure only people who live, work or own property on the islands can get on the islands. And they are free to use the beaches.

“The fact that the beaches are open for Island residents but not the rest of us just doesn’t sit right with people,” he said.

Rambo said this is especially true since the beaches are owned and paid for by public taxes, not just island residents.

Mount Pleasant Town council will hold a special meeting at 1:00 p.m. on Friday to possibly vote on a resolution to the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island aimed at removing their restrictions.

“You know, requesting that they move these barricades and hopefully they will listen to that request before we have to potentially do anything else,” he said.

He went on to say, “I’m even hearing from residents who don’t necessarily think the beach should be open that it’s a basic fairness issue – either the beach is open for everyone or it’s not open. You can’t have it both ways, you can’t have a private island.”

Rambo says if the Isle of Palms or Sullivan’s Island leaders choose not to re-open the beach, he believes Mount Pleasant could have legal standing for potential legal action.

News 2 reached out to the mayors of both the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island, but they have not responded with a comment.