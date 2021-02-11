Mount Pleasant COVID-19 vaccination event postponed due to delays in shipping

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant drive-thru vaccine event scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to delays in vaccine shipments, an official from MUSC confirmed.

The official said that the delay is connected to a broader delay expected across the southeast ahead of severe weather.

The event, scheduled for February 12 at Seacoast Church, was to give patients that participated in the original clinic their second dose.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says that the event will now take place next week.

It will be held at Seacoast Church from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

