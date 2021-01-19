Mount Pleasant family seeking justice after son shot with bb gun while riding bike

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant family is seeking justice after their 12-year-old son was left with dozens of puncture wounds after being shot with a bb gun while riding his bike.

The boy and a friend were riding bikes along Dunes West Boulevard Sunday, when they passed a green Jeep parked at a construction site.

Multiple teenagers inside of the Jeep began shooting a bb gun at the boys. An estimated 50 rounds were shot, many hitting one of the boys and causing him to crash his bike.

The boys managed to escape, and rode their bikes to the Lowes shopping center where they alerted a police officer and contacted their parents.

The boy’s parents say he has “puncture wounds up and down his leg [and] marks on his abdomen.”

Now, they are asking anyone with information to come forward. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of those responsible.

The family plans to press charges and says that they “are not letting this go.”