Mount Pleasant father honors late son with memorial lacrosse tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The pain of losing a child never goes away; it’s something you learn to live with. One father from Mount Pleasant is hoping to help others like him through a sport his son loved.

Logan Janik was a 17-year-old rising senior at Wando High School on May 7, 2019.

He was in Awendaw celebrating a friend’s birthday when the canoe he was in tipped over.

He was about 25 feet from shore and tried to swim in, but he didn’t make it.

At first, officials thought it was a drowning. They later learned his heart gave out due to an undiagnosed case of cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart.

Logan’s father, Lee, wanted to do something to remember his son. Knowing his son’s love for the sport of lacrosse, Lee founded the Logan Janik Memorial Lacrosse Tournament.

The tournament is now in its third year and partners with various organizations across the Lowcountry.

Lee is also working with hospitals, advocating for legislation to require athletes undergo testing for cardiomyopathy.

“It can be caught, and the testing is basically simple. But if you don’t know you have it, you don’t know you have it.”

Lee says that his pain is still unbearable, but through his work, he has found purpose and community.

“The fact that we can go out and I can focus on something and know we’re doing good helps the healing process and allows me to get up every day.”

He is now working on his next project, a podcast for grieving men. Lee says that while nobody wants to be a part of their club, those who are in it have to stick together. He says people have to talk about these kinds of things “because if you don’t, you’re going to implode.”