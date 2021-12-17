Two pets dead after Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews in Mount Pleasant on Friday responded to a structure fire in Brickyard Plantation.

Dispatch reported the fire on the 2700 block of Merwhether lane at 4:31 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews confirmed at 5:00 p.m. that they were on scene for a two-story house fire.

No one was home when the fire started, but the homeowners returned to find their home in flames. Two animals died in the fire.

The fire was isolated to the bottom floor, with smoke damage throughout the house. A cause has not yet been determined.

