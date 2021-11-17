Mount Pleasant Fire Department responding to house fire in Belle Hall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) is responding to a Wednesday night house fire in Belle Hall.

The fire is on the 500 block of Tea House Lane. Charleston County Dispatch reports that the call came in around 7:48 p.m.

According to MPFD, all hands are working the fire, which is in a two-story house.

As of 8:40 p.m., the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

MPFD’s Engine Co. 2 was the first on the scene.

News 2 has crews en route to the scene.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

