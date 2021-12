MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department are responding to a Monday evening structure fire near Edgewater Plantation in Mount Pleasant.

The call came in at 9:07 p.m. Monday.

MPFD tweeted at 9:32 p.m. that it was working a fire at 307 Eighty Oak Avenue.

News 2 has crews en route to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.